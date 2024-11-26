Beccacore
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
so i'm writing a whole book in 2 months
does anyone have any tips lol
Nov 26, 2024
•
Rebecca Jennings
13
1
May 2024
Thoughts I Had on the Creed Cruise
notes from a Cruise Journalism™ plus-one
May 10, 2024
•
Rebecca Jennings
25
1
1
October 2023
my Real Housewives theory of everything
you're either a kyle richards or an erika jayne
Oct 20, 2023
•
Rebecca Jennings
18
6
1
February 2023
The Girl Internet and the Boy Internet
how my bf got Instagram Reels-pilled
Feb 9, 2023
•
Rebecca Jennings
67
11
2
November 2022
"I'm a guy but I love dresses"
Style Me Daddy #2
Nov 23, 2022
•
Rebecca Jennings
6
1
1
Style me daddy
The next big trend is Rachelcore.
Nov 12, 2022
•
Rebecca Jennings
7
3
Everyone is dressing like me!!!!
something weird is going on ... (i'm on substack)
Nov 5, 2022
•
Rebecca Jennings
14
Welcome!
This is Beccacore, a newsletter about fashion, bodies, and internet aesthetics, online and IRL.
Nov 4, 2022
•
Rebecca Jennings
© 2026 Rebecca Jennings
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts