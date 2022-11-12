Everyone had a pandemic hobby, or twelve. In the beginning I dyed my hair pink, I got really into Animal Crossing, I made that massive lasagna, and me and Luke invented this thing called “pizza Saturdays” where we would just walk to a bunch of different slice shops from the Eater list and that was like, the only time we’d go outside all weekend. It rocked.

But the only hobby that stuck was online shopping. It turns out that when you gain a non-insignificant amount of weight under quarantine (pizza Saturdays innocent!!), the Asos new arrivals tab acts as a decent substitute for the void you used to fill with “seeing friends” and “doing stuff.” I couldn’t fit into my old clothes, which I saw as justification for spending untold sums on polyester garbage from a certain Chinese mega fast-fashion giant whose clothes are actually pretty decent quality but are made by people who are essentially indentured servants. (I do not shop there anymore!)

Still, I shop too much. I always have, it’s just that I used to do a lot more thrifting IRL before I got online shopping-pilled during the pandemic. I’ve since decided to use that obsession for good by shopping for other people: Introducing Style Me Daddy, a new series where I tell people what to buy and how to dress, fulfilling several lifelong fantasies at once.

Our first guest is Rachel, my new-but-already-very-dear friend whom I met when Simone decided to invite a bunch of random people to a screening of Elvis, the most insane film I’ve ever seen. We are now bonded for eternity.

Here’s Rachel being adorable:

And here’s her request:

I love to dress more femininely and want to emphasize my waist in things, but am sadly short-waisted. I’ve stuck to certain types of dresses that hide my waist so I won’t have to think about it. I know my body has changed since the start of the pandemic and also just getting older, but I’ve been hiding my body in how I currently dress. I want to get to a place where I’m wearing clothes that are feminine and emphasize my body in a positive way! Another fun fact about me is I have scoliosis so I don’t love having things that really hug my hips because I’m self-conscious about having people see they’re uneven.

Bodies, am I right? I love this question, and after some deep reflection, I think I’ve nailed it.

Meet….

Rachelcore

It’s giving manic pixie adult woman.

It’s giving textured layers.

It’s giving adorkable.

It’s giving FUN ‘n FLIRTY GIRLIE!

What I tried to do here was combine the desired silhouette (waist-hugging but not super hip-hugging) with Rachel’s colorful, quirky vibe. The result is Rachelcore, a rainbow-tinted paean to sixties mod and 2000s twee. Click here for the full Pinterest board.

Some stuff I think Rachel should buy:

Belted coats

Ribbed knit tops that feel thick and supportive but also have good stretch

Skirts, dresses, and pants with structure around the hips

Tiered skirts that cinch the waist without clinging to hips

Extremely loud accessories

It’s official: Rachelcore is the new Beccacore.

Would you like your own -core? Email me at rebeccajjennings@gmail.com with your question!