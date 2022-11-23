I’ve never understood where society got the idea that dresses were fancy, or even particularly feminine. Having spent most of my life in them (both the regular kind and the figure skating kind), I can attest that they’re pretty much the easiest and fastest way to put clothing on your body, and also the cheapest. Everything is expensive now, maybe you’ve heard.

The gender stuff is even weirder. Aren’t “Real Men” supposed to be like, Too Important to worry about the way they look? Why aren’t they wearing more dresses instead of hideous vests and skidmark-ridden boxer briefs from college? Personally if I were concerned about looking like a “Real Man” I would have come to the realization that it’s far easier and more comfortable to wear a giant sack on your body than a pair of ill-fitting jeans jutting into your waist every day, but I digress.

This is all to say that dresses are the best, so I was very excited when Steve (not his real name), wrote in to ask how he can begin incorporating more of them into his wardrobe. Steve is a 35-year-old cis guy who presents as masc but loves to wear skirts when he works from home. From the photos he sent me, I’d describe his style as prissy-grunge, with a dash of Modcloth girlie circa 2013. (Who among us!)

Here’s his request:

I really love your custom-core idea and I’d love to have my own. Here’s the twist: I’m a guy but I love skirts and dresses. I have a small fashion set that I wear but I’d love to expand a bit. I identify as a guy and present as a guy, I’m not trying to “pass” as a girl, I just love the clothes. Most of my wardrobe consists of miniskirts (corduroy, denim, skater) and cool patterned tights. I have a pair of Rothy’s I wear pretty much exclusively and I’d love to get some cooler shoes for my outfits. I have no women’s tops at all, it’s usually things like fitted podcast t-shirts. I joke that it’s basically my man clothes with a skirt. I've got a bit of a beer gut which I like to de-emphasize, but it makes doing feminine waists (like a belt around the midriff) kind of difficult. I don't want to be shapeless though! My goals are: 1. Get a little more variety than mini skirt + T-shirt in my work from home outfits, but still be easy and comfortable. 2. Add some cool new shoes to my rotation. I would love to wear more heels but I tend to kick them off under my desk by 11am. 3. Stretch a little and find out how to expand my style.

Without further ado, I present:

Stevecore

It’s giving WFH baddie

It’s giving adult e-girl

It’s giving … honestly a little indie sleaze?

It’s giving SELF-DISCOVERY SHOULD BE FUN!!!

I want to challenge Steve to branch out from the podcast T-shirt + miniskirt combo and embrace a more holistic approach to getting dressed: Start with a silhouette rather than a vibe in mind, and then slot in the puzzle pieces. One formula that I think could work really well on him is T-shirt + layered going out top, or cutesy dress + harness. And since he loves heels but still wants to be comfy, the key is: always go chunky (I’d suggest chunky loafers or Mary Janes as an update to the Rothy’s, personally!)

Some stuff I think Steve should buy:

Hyper femme going-out tops for layering over T-shirts, mesh tops, or turtlenecks

Shirtdresses and/or prairie dresses for dressing up or down

Super comfy chunky platforms

Harnesses, belts, and other fun shapewear

We should all incorporate a little more Stevecore into our lives.

I hope everyone has a lovely Thanksgiving and plans to celebrate in a button-down mini skirt and turtleneck, just the way God intended.